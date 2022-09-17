Volusia County boat burglary suspect coaxed out of water

A boat burglary suspect made it safely to shore, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday.

The man was in the Halifax River when deputies arrived at the dock.

Read: Volusia County leaders put more safety measures in place following gun rumors at high school

In the released body cam video, a deputy can be heard asking the suspect to return to land so that they could talk.

Read: Volusia County man arrested for DUI after smashing into back of deputy cruiser

The man stayed where he was, causing Deputy Freeman to help the suspect get out of the water with some encouragement.

Deputies then handcuffed him.

Read: Orlando rowing community holds vigil for those impacted by lightning strike

VCSO assisted Daytona Beach Police with this case.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.