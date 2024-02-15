Volusia County chairman calls for change in development, beaches at 'State of the County'

As Volusia County deals with one of its most controversial projects in recent memory ― a proposed fuel facility ― Chairman Jeff Brower spoke Wednesday on the importance of protecting county residents from harmful developments and development patterns.

Brower delivered his State of the County address at The Center at Deltona in front of about 480 residents, public officials, county staff, media and others.

The event gave the county government a chance to highlight achievements in 2023 and forecast issues on the horizon this year.

Brower, who is running for re-election this year, focused his speech on familiar topics for him: Development, water quality and related issues such as flooding.

"There are times when we just have to say no to protect the property rights and quality of life for every taxpayer in Volusia County," he said.

Brower also briefly touched on a goal for expanding beach driving.

"This year I will take up the challenge of reopening the section of beach that was closed from East ISB (International Speedway Boulevard) to the Boardwalks," Brower said. "That taking of public beach has done great harm to the economy of local businesses in the area and our personal enjoyment."

This year’s State of the County address comes after the council made a major decision this month about the proposed fuel storage and distribution facility at 874 Hull Road near Ormond Beach.

The County Council voted 5–2 against implementing a nine-month moratorium in heavy industrial zoning. That would have stalled the fuel facility development while the county reviews possible changes to the zoning category.

Brower and District 4 Councilman Troy Kent voted in favor of the moratorium.

Several Volusia County residents protested the proposed fuel facility outside of The Center at Deltona before Wednesday’s event, holding up signs and sharing information with visitors. They said they plan to make appearances at more county events and are still working to stop the project.

"We're not going away," said Patrice Kenny, who lives near the proposed development.

Volusia County Chairman Jeff Brower speaks to the crowd at the "State of the County 2024" event on Wednesday at The Center at Deltona at 1640 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.

While he didn't talk directly about the fuel facility, Brower spoke about protecting the safety of the public.

"Our property rights stop at our neighbor's property line. We have no right to infringe on the security or safety of our neighbors," he said.

Brower said he plans to focus on implementing low-impact development strategies and will continue to focus on improving water quality. Brower was recently elected chairman of the Indian River Lagoon Council.

Brower called on the council, county staff and community to work together to improve the county.

"We can go forward. We can build a flourishing, beautiful county where people love living, where we love playing. But we can't do it one by one. We have to do it all together," he said.

Beach recovery, record-breaking turtle nests and more

Volusia County’s beaches also made several appearances in videos and comments during the event.

The county made progress in 2023 in recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole. One of the key accomplishments was getting leniency from government organizations to allow rebuilding to continue during turtle nesting season.

Despite construction, turtles had a record-breaking year with nearly 1,500 nests.

The county also patched up parts of the coast with sand or sandbags, and officials have multiple sand placement efforts underway or planned.

The county also recently launched a feasibility study with Taylor Engineering to examine the coast and its weak points and look at ways to strengthen it — that effort will involve public meetings and a survey that will be announced.

Brower and other members of the County Council shared their thoughts about 2023 and what’s ahead in a video played before Brower’s speech.

Some of the efforts the event highlighted:

The launch of the Transform386 program to handle about $329 million in federal funds to help Volusia County with Hurricane Ian recovery, including $200 million for housing efforts.

The opening of the dog-friendly beach in Ormond Beach.

Brower ended his remarks by inviting other councilmen to join him onstage. All were there except for District 5 Councilman David Santiago.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Brower speaks on development, beach driving in annual speech