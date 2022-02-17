Volusia County to consider daily 'subsistence fees' for those incarcerated in Daytona jail

Curious how they voted? Read the latest: Volusia County institutes some of Florida's highest fees for inmates in Daytona Beach jail

The Volusia County Council will consider a request from its corrections division to begin charging those incarcerated in the county jail $5 a day for their stays.

Corrections Director Mark Flowers has requested a new policy of automatically debiting $20 "booking fees" for each inmate as well as $5-per-day "subsistence fees."

The division said they would use the proposed fees to pay for food, clothes, and housing costs. The jail says each meal costs an average of $1.03.

Daytona Beach defense attorney James Crock said it's important to remember that not everyone in the county jail has been found guilty of a crime.

"The presumption of innocence is essentially forgotten about," he said. "What are they going to do about getting that money back if the charges are dropped? Are they getting the money back?

The Florida Sheriff's Association says jails may place civil liens on those who don't pay. Liens may result in wage garnishment, driver's licenses being suspended and the seizure of property.

Flowers' report said in Volusia County, debts would be forgiven after three years.

The Volusia County Branch Jail near Daytona Beach.

How do Volusia County's proposed inmate fees stack up?

It's not an uncommon practice in Florida, but Volusia County's fees would be on the higher end, according to a county analysis.

"Staff research revealed that at least 50 of the 67 counties reported assessing either a 'booking fee' and/or a daily subsistence fee," a report submitted by Flowers stated.

Booking fees in Florida range from $6 to $30, with most charging $20, according to the report. The average daily subsistence fee is $2.60, though they range from $1.50 to $5 across the state.

The daily fees would generate $1 million per year if 35% paid, while the booking fees would add another $100,000 at the same rate.

Volusia County already charges medical co-pays: $8 for a sick call, $4 for medication, $9.99 for reading glasses, $8 for elective visits to medical offices and a variable amount for dental work, county spokesman Gary Davidson told The News-Journal last year.

The county will also consider at its Tuesday meeting how to apply another section of Florida law: a statute that authorizes the county when it is sued to file a countersuit against anyone they have incarcerated to recoup "costs of incarceration" of up to $50 a day.

"The county is currently being sued by over a dozen current and former inmates," staff wrote. "The counterclaim provision in Section 960.297, Florida Statutes would allow the county to offset costs of incarceration in the event their lawsuits are successful."

The Brennan Center for Justice reports 49 states have some kind of pay-to-stay model, which evidence shows creates barriers to reentering society.

"In the last few decades, fees have prolif­er­ated, such as charges for police trans­port, case filing, felony surcharges, elec­tronic monit­or­ing, drug test­ing and sex offender regis­tra­tion. Unlike fines, whose purpose is to punish, and resti­tu­tion, which is inten­ded to compensate crime victims, user fees are inten­ded to raise revenue," a 2019 report from the center said.

Crock said he's witnessed this firsthand during his 41 years of practice in Florida.

"It’s becoming more and more a big money grab. And nobody in the public will object because we’re doing it to 'the criminals,'" he said. "When I first started practicing, none of that existed it’s been building up decade after decade after decade."

Tuesday's council meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the county admin building, t 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.

