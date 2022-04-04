Volusia County couple arrested after stolen vehicle chase ends in crash

A group of alleged car thieves are behind bars after leading deputies on a multi-agency chase in Flagler County.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began when deputies spotted a truck that had been reported stolen out of Volusia County on state Route 100 Friday afternoon.

When deputies attempted to stop the pickup, the driver began driving recklessly at high speed.

Investigators said the pursuit ended after the driver lost control of the truck and crashed into a street sign near the 1700 block of U.S. Route 1 in Bunnell.

Deputies said two people then jumped out of the truck and ran into some nearby woods .

After a short foot pursuit, deputies were able to take 28-year-old Randy Moore and 27-year-old Brooke Moore into custody.

Both were booked into the Flagler County Jail and were held on numerous felony charges.

