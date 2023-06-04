Volusia County Deputies: Deland couple facing multiple counts of child abuse and neglect

The Volusia County Sheriff’s office, said Taylor Schaefer, 28, and her boyfriend Shawn Stone, 32, are facing dozens of child abuse and neglect charges.

In May, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Shawn M Stone, 32, with aggravated child abuse with an additional 23 counts from repeated acts of abuse and neglect. Now deputies are searching for Schaefer.

Investigators said Taylor Schaefer called 911 last month and said suspected her boyfriend Shawn M. Stone was abusing her 5-year-old son. Schaeffer revealed to authorities she had been recording the abuse on her phone, But after deputies began looking through the video they found Schaefer witnessed the abuse and did nothing about it.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s office, the investigation revealed multiple recordings of the victim receiving beatings while Schaefer was present in the house, She admitted she wanted to call 911 for her son, but waited almost one hour. Doctors and nurses at Advent Health found 46 visible injuries to the victim.

Deputies said two other of Schaefer’s children were also abused and neglected. They have been removed from the home.

