Volusia County deputies investigate 2 armed robberies in Deltona

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a couple of armed robberies that happened over the weekend.

Deputies said both incidents happened in Deltona, but it is unclear if they are connected.

According to a news release, Volusia County deputies responded to a Pizza Hut on Providence Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Friday after a person reported that someone robbed them.

Investigators said an employee was sitting in her car when an armed suspect approached her and demanded money at gunpoint.

The sheriff’s office said the man wore a black jacket with his face covered by a black shirt or bandana. They describe the suspect as thin, black and between 20 and 30 years old.

Law enforcement responded to the Circle K gas station on Elkcam Boulevard Sunday around 3:30 a.m., where the clerk told deputies that a black man wearing black clothing and a ‘Scream’ mask robbed him at gunpoint.

Both cases had no injuries, and the victims said the suspect was carrying a rifle.

Detectives wiLl continue to investigate the incident to determine if they are connected.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 386-248-1777.

People can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

