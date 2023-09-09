Volusia County deputies search for man accused of child abuse, domestic battery

A man accused of child abuse and domestic battery by strangulation is on the loose, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Volusia County deputies said they are looking for Michael Anthony Merritt, 35, who is wanted on charges of felony battery, child abuse, domestic battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment.

If you have any information about Merritt, the sheriff’s office asks you to call 911 or 386-248-1777.

