Volusia County drug dealer sentenced for 2019 overdose death

A known Volusia County drug dealer is headed to prison for distributing a dose of fentanyl that led to a man’s death.

In April of 2019, Volusia County deputies were called to the scene of a reported drug overdose. They arrived to find 54-year-old Michael Ordway already dead with a brown fluid coming from his nose and mouth.

After months of investigation, deputies identified 46-year-old Lee Ardis Wiley II as the person who sold Ordway heroin that was laced with a lethal dose of fentanyl.

During a hearing this afternoon in Volusia County, Lee Wiley pled no contest to Manslaughter and four other drug charges including Possession of Heroin with Intent to Sell.



Wiley was already in custody at the Volusia County Jail on drug charges when a grand jury indicted him on a charge of first-degree murder for Ordway’s death.

During a hearing Wednesday afternoon, Wiley entered a plea of no contest to a charge of manslaughter as well as four drug charges, including possession of heroin with intent to sell. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The State Attorney’s Office released a statement after the sentencing saying they “will continue to work with the Vousia Sheriff’s Office and all local law enforcement in thoroughly investigating overdose deaths and prosecuting the dealers wherever possible.”

Wiley’s case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Sarah Thomas.

