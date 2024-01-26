Volusia County files motion to disqualify fuel facility's attorneys from court case

Volusia County filed a motion in court today to disqualify GrayRobinson from representing Belvedere Terminals in a dispute over a proposed fuel distribution facility, alleging a possible conflict of interest.

The county announced the move this afternoon.

"In the motion, Volusia County argues that GrayRobinson's representation of Belvedere Terminals conflicts with its duty to provide unbiased counsel to the Volusia Growth Management Commission," according to the county.

GrayRobinson filed a lawsuit on behalf of Belvedere Terminals against Volusia County over the county's decision to implement a pause in development that stalled plans for Belvedere's fuel storage and distribution facility near Ormond Beach. The pause in development is for areas with heavy industrial zoning.

The Volusia County Council is scheduled to vote on a formal development moratorium on Feb. 6. The county has used the "pending ordinance doctrine" to stall development in advance of the moratorium's approval.

Plans for the proposed fuel facility at 874 Hull Road sparked significant controversy, drawing major crowds to the County Council chambers as residents sought to stop it.

Volusia County Council Chairman Jeff Brower, who has openly opposed the fuel project, raised concerns about a conflict of interest.

Billy Dove, an attorney with GrayRobinson law firm, speaks to the Volusia County Planning and Land Development Regulation Commission on behalf of Belvedere Terminals.

Brower sent a letter to Volusia County Attorney Mike Dyer citing Florida Bar Rule 4-1.7 which says in part that "a lawyer must not represent a client if the representation of one client will be directly adverse to another client."

The Florida Bar allows a lawyer to represent opposing clients if the lawyer believes that he or she will "provide competent and diligent representation," and that the issue won't limit service to either client. The attorney also needs to let both parties know and get consent.

GrayRobinson attorney Heather Ramos, who represents the Growth Management Commission, said recently that it is a separate legal entity and there is no conflict of interest.

The commission "has a board of representatives appointed by each municipality in the county, and other representatives appointed by the county," she said via email. "It reviews and certifies comprehensive plan amendments."

― Political Editor Mark Harper contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia County files motion to disqualify GrayRobinson in fuel case