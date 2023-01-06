Volusia County fires corrections director

Volusia County fired Corrections Director Mark Flowers Friday citing job performance and leadership issues, but his attorney claims the action was retaliation for raising concerns about alleged inmate abuse.

The notice of dismissal from Volusia County Public Protection Department Director Mark Swanson to Flowers says he lost the support of many "if not all" command staff and many correctional officers at the jail.

Flowers' attorney, Kelly Chanfrau said "the decision to terminate Mark Flowers is retaliation... It is unnecessary, unfortunate and unwarranted."

The dismissal went on to say "While I recognize that you now claim that members of the command staff are incompetent and need to be fired, it is important to note that you were the one who promoted them into command staff positions."

Flowers, according to documents related to an internal affairs investigation, created a hostile work environment, and that "allegations included threatening employees about their jobs; yelling at employees; coercing employees to do things they were not comfortable doing; and a general loss of trust in his leadership."

The county also stated Flowers ordered an inmate to be improperly placed in a four-point restraint and also ordered another inmate on a type of suicide watch to be moved without medical clearance, among other allegations.

The decision to fire Flowers came after the county sent a notice of intent to dismiss him and then held a meeting with Flowers in December after he appealed the decision.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement completed its investigation into an incident at the jail involving inmate Justin Caruthers, who Flowers alleged was beaten by corrections officers, and turned its findings over to the State Attorney's Office which found no reason to file criminal charges.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia corrections director fired; attorney calls it retaliation