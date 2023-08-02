A Volusia County grand jury handed down indictments in 3 cases, including a triple murder

Evidence markers can be seen on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Daytona Beach on July 12. Jerome Anderson has been indicted for the murder of three men in that incident.

A Volusia County grand jury indicted three men in three separate cases, including a triple-murder in Daytona Beach and a fatal fentanyl overdose.

Jerome Anderson, 38, was indicted on three counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Anderson fatally shot three men on July 12 at three separate places in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Park Drive in Daytona Beach, police said. Anderson first shot Antoine Melvin, 42, then John Burch, 65, and then Patrick Lassiter, 35, according to a Daytona Beach police report. All three men were shot multiple times.

A witness told police that Anderson had argued with Melvin, Burch and Lassiter the night before at a convenience store and had "made statements pertaining to murdering them during the course of the argument," according to police.

A judge ordered that Anderson undergo a mental health evaluation after Assistant Public Defender Jessica Roberts filed a form indicating he had "exhibited bizarre behavior" before an employee and an attorney for the Public Defenders Office.

McKenzy Nazien, 19, was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Nazien shot and killed Ta’ronn Brown, 22, on Sept. 1 at a Port Orange apartment complex, according to police. Nazien has an arraignment set for Aug. 24.

Arthur Harris III was indicted on a charge of death by unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and sale of fentanyl. Harris was accused of selling a woman fentanyl in December who later died of an overdose.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia grand jury issues indictments in triple murder, other cases