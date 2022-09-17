Volusia County man arrested for DUI after smashing into back of deputy cruiser

A DeLeon Springs man is under arrest for DUI after smashing into the back of a patrol car, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened Friday night while deputies were working a traffic crash on U.S. 17 near Lingering Lane.

According to a news release, Deputy Stubblefield and his trainee Deputy Garcia were working the traffic stop when a DUI driver crashed into the back of their patrol vehicle.

Deputies said the 59-year-old driver, Victor Arevalo, showed obvious signs of impairment and was unable to complete field sobriety exercises.

Arevalo was taken to the Volusia County Jail on charges of DUI with injury and refusal to submit to testing with a prior refusal.

He was released on his own recognizance on Saturday.

Deputies said the collision knocked Stubblefield to the ground and forced Garcia into the dashboard.

Both deputies were evaluated at the hospital with minor injuries and soreness.

