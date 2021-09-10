Volusia County man arrested after family dog shot in head

Volusia County deputies arrested a man for shooting a family dog during a domestic dispute.

Deputies are holding Steven Parsons, 30, of DeBary in the county jail without bond for the incident, according to a Volusia County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Authorities said Parsons’ girlfriend called deputies to their home around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

She told deputies she hid guns from Parsons because he was intoxicated and commented about using one of the guns on himself. She also told officials Parsons became aggressive after hiding the guns and leaving the house to get away from him.

Parsons claimed he shot the dog, a pit bull mix, in the head because the dog bit him, according to the press release. However, his girlfriend said the dog bit Parsons because he was yelling.

Deputies found a trail of blood and a spent round inside the bathroom where the shooting occurred, according to the press release. An 8-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl were in a room next to the bathroom at the time of the shooting.

The girlfriend took the dog to an emergency animal clinic in Daytona Beach for treatment.

Deputies seized Parsons’ guns then took him to AdventHealth Fish Memorial Hospital.

After medical staff cleared Parsons, deputies transported him to jail for charges of animal cruelty, child abuse, and shooting into a dwelling.