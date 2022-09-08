Volusia County man charged with stealing hub caps from Sheriffs vehicle

A Volusia County man was arrested after deputies said he stole the hub caps from a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle Wednesday.

Deputies said they arrested 24-year-old Angel Rivera after he admitted stealing the center caps from a Volusia County sheriff’s vehicle as it was parked at the Orange City park and ride.

Investigators said a witness gave them Rivera’s license plate number after seeing him commit the theft.

When deputies contacted Rivera, he admitted to taking the caps and told them he had hidden them behind a tree.

Rivera was charged with theft of law enforcement equipment and booked into the Volusia County jail.

