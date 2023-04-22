Volusia County man escapes work release camp in Brevard County, police say

Nathan Barker

A Volusia County man escaped from the Florida Department of Corrections Work Release Camp in Sharpes Friday evening and may be headed this way.

Nathan Barker, 22, left the work area in an unknown direction from Camp Road in Cocoa, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen wearing a “fluorescent green” clothing/work uniform and had an ankle monitor, but the sheriff's office believes he has removed the GPS.

Barker is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches with blond hair and blue eyes.

Volusia County Circuit Court records show Barker was convicted on a drug charge and fleeing and eluding.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, police ask that they contact Agent Wynn at 321-264-5100 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 and be eligible for a reward.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Work camp escapee originally from Volusia might headed this way