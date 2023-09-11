Volusia County man fatally shot in West Palm Beach spent time in prison, records show

The Deltona man who was found shot to death on a roadside in West Palm Beach on Sunday spent time in prison for burglary and grand theft and was on probation for an extensive history of traffic offenses at the time of his death, according to court records.

The body of William Tempest, 56, was found by a motorist in the 5500 block of North Jog Road in West Palm Beach Sunday morning, said city police spokesman Michael Jachles on Monday.

Jachles said by midday Monday there were no new updates being released on the case.

Body dumped away from murder scene

A man driving along 45th Street and Jog Road saw the body and called 911, Jachles said.

Officers found Tempest's body close to the Ironhorse Subdivision near the Florida Turnpike, he said.

Jachles said a preliminary investigation showed Tempest died of an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators believe Tempest was murdered elsewhere and his body dumped in the westernmost area of West Palm Beach, he said.

Tempest, who had not been dead long, was identified through fingerprints.

Tempest's cause and time of death is pending confirmation by an autopsy expected to be completed Monday by the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office, Jachles said.

Probation in January

Florida Department of Corrections records show Tempest spent time in prison for burglary of a dwelling and grand theft in 2002. He was released from prison on May 9, 2004.

Tempest was placed on 2-1/2 years probation on Jan. 12 for driving with a permanently revoked license, court records show.

The probation was given after at least six traffic offenses starting in 2016 when Tempest was arrested for driving with a suspended license. He was also arrested multiple times in 2022 for traffic offenses, including driving with a license that was permanently revoked. He pleaded no contest to the charge.

Anyone who knew or saw Tempest, or noticed unusual activity or a vehicle stopped in the area of the discovery overnight Saturday or early morning Sunday is asked to call West Palm Beach police Detective Regina Wood at 561-822-1698. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477), or online at www.crimestopperspbc.com.

Tips to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest can result in a cash reward of up to $3,000.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Deltona man found shot dead in West Palm Beach was ex-convict