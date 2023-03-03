Volusia County man found guilty of killing infant son to spend rest of life in prison

A Volusia County man found guilty in court of killing his infant son will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

A jury found Emmanuelle Vazquez guilty Thursday of first-degree felony murder and aggravated child abuse.

Vazquez was indicted in 2020, nearly two years after his son, Julian Vazquez, was found not breathing in a Deltona home.

Investigators said the boy was a week shy of turning 3 months old when deputies were called to his Grayton Street home Nov. 14, 2018, after he was not breathing.

Investigators said an autopsy determined that the boy had severe internal injuries to his head and torso and that his death was a homicide by blunt force.

Vazquez’s sentence wrapped up a three-day trial.

