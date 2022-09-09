Volusia County man found not guilty on kidnapping, battery charges back in court

A man found not guilty for kidnapping and sexual battery returned to court on Friday.

Channel 9 was there when 46-year-old Jason Minton walked in with handcuffs. Deputies said Minton failed to provide necessary information as a registered sex offender.

Minton’s attorney believes his client is being targeted.

A jury acquitted Minton of sexual battery charges two weeks ago. Deputies said Minton did not disclose a phone number and two email addresses he uses, which is required as a registered sex offender.

Minton’s attorney told the judge in court this was contact information the state knew about and used it in its previous prosecution of Minton.

Minton’s attorney told Channel 9 he was not sure how much his client used the email addresses and said the phone number was owned and paid for by Minton’s boss. The arrest report states Minton has used one email address just two days prior to his 2020 arrest, and did an Apple authentication on the other in 2018.

The state declined to comment due to it being an ongoing case.

Minton is facing charges in another case where the state claims he touched a woman, which is slated for a docket hearing later this month.

