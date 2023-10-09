Volusia County man known to dislike Sheriff's Office arrested for stalking helicopter crew

A Volusia County man, who threatened to shoot down a Volusia County Sheriff's Office helicopter in 2018 was again arrested on Sunday for threatening to "help the devil kill" a three-man aircrew, an arrest report states.

Robert Moni, 59, who lives on Newport Avenue near the DeLand Municipal Airport where the sheriff's helicopter hangar is located, was charged with three counts of aggravated stalking. He was being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail Monday without bail.

Court records show that in September 2018, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, who said Moni was a danger to himself or to others, asked a court to grant a Risk Protection Order asking that Moni surrender any firearms and ammunition he had.

On Saturday, deputies were called to 951 Singleton Drive at 8 a.m. by a sheriff helicopter's crew who reported Moni was near the hangar harassing and threatening them, his arrest report states.

Deputies wrote in their report that Moni hates the sheriff's office and Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

When a helicopter flight crew member came out of the hangar to meet his wife and child, Moni who had repositioned himself in front of the hangar, started walking toward the building. When a helicopter crewman approached him, he could hear Moni screaming that they "were all bad people," "sinners," and that "the devil is going to kill you, and I am going to help," a report detailed.

Moni was also seen holding a sign and yelling obscenities at Air One, the sheriff's office helicopter, and its crew, the report states. A crew member told deputies that Moni had claimed in the past that he suffered concussions every time the helicopter flew over his home, the report noted.

In September 2018, Moni called an employee of an Orlando television station saying he was going to shoot down Air One if it didn't stop flying over his house, court documents show.

Moni told the television station employee that he had guns and wanted the helicopter to go away. The employee called the Volusia County Sheriff's Office requesting that a well-being check be done on Moni, court records state.

Moni's home is approximately three miles from the helicopter hangar, according to court papers.

Moni reported that helicopters are hovering over his house and spying on him and that he would use lasers and shoot them down if necessary, court records show.

DeLand police also received a complaint from Moni on Sept. 17, 2018, where he also stated that he would shoot down the helicopter, court records state,

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man arrested for stalking Volusia County sheriff's helicopter crew