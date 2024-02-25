Volusia County man shot after argument, police say

A Deltona man was shot Saturday after engaging in an argument with a group over guns, the Orange City Police Department said.

Police said they responded to the Grandville Apartments on Saxon Avenue around 11:24 a.m. for a person who was shot.

According to a news release, 21-year-old Gabriel Couso met with a few people in the parking lot regarding guns.

Police said Couso got into an argument with the group, and they shot him in the abdomen.

The suspects ran away from the scene, and Couso was taken to the Central Florida Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the police department said.

Nearby law enforcement were informed about the suspect and vehicle description.

At a traffic stop after the shooting, Daytona Beach police found a 17-year-old boy in a car that matched the vehicle description.

Investigators said they also discovered guns in the car, and identified the teenager as being involved in the shooting.

The suspect was arrested for possession of guns by a person under 21.

Police said the suspect was taken to the Volusia County Juvenile Resource Center in Daytona Beach.

Orange City investigators are working to gather more information about the case, and additional charges are pending.

If you have information about the incident, contact Orange City Police Detective Berenice Martell at 386-775-9999.

