Volusia County middle school employee accused of smoking pot with student

Volusia County deputies charged a middle school employee with child abuse after they say she smoked marijuana with a student.

Authorities said 41-year-old Kristen Williams met with the 14-year-old student at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy’s parents noticed he was missing, and his stepfather drove around the neighborhood looking for him.

His mother, who was at home, found several incoming calls from a number which she dialed.

Shortly after that, her son returned home under the influence of marijuana, according to the department.

The boy told his parents he met with Williams and smoked in her van.

Detectives questioned Williams, and she informed them she was a mentor to multiple 6th-graders at Heritage Middle School.

Deputies took Williams to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

She posted a $3,000 bond and was released Wednesday morning.