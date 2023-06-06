Volusia County mother arrested and charged with child abuse

Taylor Schaefer, a woman accused of allowing her boyfriend to abuse her son, is in the Volusia County jail.

Taylor Schaefer, 28, was booked into the Volusia County Jail Monday after the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said they were looking for her in connection to the abuse of her son.

Deputies said Schaefer turned herself into Pasco County authorities on Sunday.

Schaefer’s boyfriend, Shawn Stone, was arrested last month for beating Schaefer’s 5-year-old son.

Deputies say they watched footage from cameras in the couple’s home and determined Schaefer did nothing to stop the abuse.

“There’s a point in time where she’s in the living room and they’re in the kitchen, looks like they’re in the kitchen or in a bedroom, and she’s sitting in a chair while all of this is going on. she can’t hear the crying? she can’t hear the screaming? she knows what’s going on. she’s guilty as sin,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood

Schaefer faces multiple counts of child abuse.

Her son, and two other kids, are now in DCF’s care.

