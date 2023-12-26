Volusia County is offering a series of free exploration programs
Volusia County will hold an exploration program where residents can learn more about conservation lands.
The outdoor adventures will go throughout January for free.
The mission statement for Explore Volusia is to provide educational opportunities to residents and visitors.
Environmental specialists will be leading the series of outdoor adventures, which include:
Paddling adventure
Ethnobotany walk
Animal signs hike
Tiger Bay eco-bugger tour
Spruce Creek birding walk
Deep Creek eco-buggy tour
The county said that they also encourage everyone to explore these conservational habitats.
