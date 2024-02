Volusia County reopens several beach access points

Volusia County reopened several beach access points today after closing them on Thursday because of high winds and rough seas.

Sites that have been reopened, according to Volusia County government:

Sun Splash Park ADA Walkover, Daytona Beach

Minerva Road Approach, Daytona Beach Shores

Van Avenue Approach, Daytona Beach Shores

El Portal Street Approach, Daytona Beach Shores

Demotte Street Approach, Daytona Beach Shores

Sites that were still closed as of Friday afternoon:

Argosy Park ADA Walkover, Ormond-by-the-Sea

Seabreeze Recreation ADA Walkover, Daytona Beach

University Boulevard ADA Walkover, Daytona Beach

Florida Shores Boulevard Approach, Daytona Beach Shores

Emilia Avenue Approach, Daytona Beach Shores

Curlew Walkover, Wilbur-by-the-Sea

15th Avenue Walkover, New Smyrna Beach

Oyster Quay Walkover, New Smyrna Beach

Hiles Boulevard Ramp, New Smyrna Beach

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Some Volusia County beach approaches reopened