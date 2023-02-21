Volusia County residents targeted by scammers claiming to be border patrol agents

Police are warning Central Florida to beware of a recent scam after two Deland residents said they were contacted by fake border patrol agents.

On Monday, the Deland Police Department sent out a news release warning the community after police were contacted regarding the incidents.

According to the release, the scammers claimed to be from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and told the residents their personal information was linked to a suspicious package in Texas.

The scammers tried to get the victims to send them money, police said.

Both residents hung up the phone and contacted law enforcement.

Police said, the USCBP is aware of the scam which is targeting people across the country.

Law enforcement officials want to remind residents to be aware that these scammers can sound very convincing and may even provide your personal information, and advised, “don’t fall for it and report it.”

