Volusia County School Board honors former superintendent Margaret 'Peg' Smith, who died June 18

Then-Volusia County Schools Superintendent Margaret "Peg" Smith talks with Southwestern Middle School principal Mamie Oatis, and new teacher Emily Kirn at a breakfast in 2010.

With new Superintendent Carmen Balgobin officially starting on Friday, the Volusia County School Board spent a lot of time introducing new administrators and principals and had a moment of silence for a former top official.

Margaret "Peg" Smith, who led Volusia County as superintendent for 11 years starting in 2004, died June 18. The 81-year-old retiree was living in Port Orange and is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bill, and her son Justin, among other family.

Interim Superintendent Rachel Hazel said Smith held the distinction of being named superintendent of the year in both Florida and Pennsylvania, where she also served as the state's secretary of education.

"She was very accomplished. I had the pleasure of serving under her and her leadership will certainly be missed," Hazel said.

Margaret "Peg" Smith, Volusia County school superintendent in 2012.

Jamie Haynes, the board's vice chair, and board member Carl Persis added their condolences.

"She was truly a lady that led with grace and intelligence and our hearts are with her family at this time," Haynes said.

Persis, who worked under Smith as principal of Ormond Beach Elementary School, said: "She was strong, she was smart, she was tough and this district grew under her leadership."

After observing Smith's passing, the board approved several arrivals:

Tracey Ryser as principal of Woodward Elementary School in DeLand. She was previously an assistant principal in Broward County Public Schools, where Balgobin was working prior to her appointment as superintendent.

Robert Voges as principal of Holly Hill School. He was previously assistant principal at Ormond Beach Middle School.

Angel Gomez as director of community information services. Gomez had previously been coordinator of legislative affairs and communications for Broward County Public Schools.

Jasodra Suba moves from specialist for middle school curriculum and instruction to elementary schools curriculum and instruction and VPK.

Amy Blowers as assistant principal of Creekside Middle School in Port Orange. She had been a teacher on assignment at Mainland High School.

William Case as assistant principal of David C. Hinson Middle School in Daytona Beach. He had been a teacher on assignment at Palm Terrace Elementary in Daytona Beach.

Stefanie Elliott as assistant principal at Palm Terrace Elementary. She had been a teacher on assignment at the school.

Erica Harris as assistant principal at Citrus Grove Elementary School in DeLand, where she had been a teacher on assignment.

Marjorie Henderson as assistant principal of R.J. Longstreet Elementary in Daytona Beach. She had been an academic coach at the school.

Buffy Snipes as assistant principal of Discovery Elementary in Deltona. She had been a teacher on assignment at Starke Elementary in DeLand.

Lloyd Haynes as assistant principal at Ormond Beach Middle School. He had been assistant principal at Deltona Middle School.

Wendy Reaves as assistant principal at Indian River Elementary School in Edgewater. She had been coordinator of elementary school curriculum and instruction and VPK.

