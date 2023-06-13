Volusia County sheriff to spotlight investigation into heroin and fentanyl distribution
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is scheduled to announce the results of a multi-jurisdictional investigation Tuesday.
Deputies said the investigation has been primarily into heroin and fentanyl distribution through Central Florida.
That conference is set for 11 a.m. in Daytona Beach.
No other details were released by law enforcement.
Channel 9 will have a crew at the news conference and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.