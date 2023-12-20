Volusia County sheriff's deputy shot in standoff in Deltona, injuries not life threatening

A Volusia Sheriff's Office deputy was shot during a standoff early this morning in Deltona and has suffered a "non-life-threatening injury" according to a social media post.

Deputies are on the scene at 3230 Whitehorse Court. The armed suspect is barricaded in a vehicle and has "engaged in a lengthy standoff," according to the sheriff's office.

The report was posted at around 7:30 a.m. Deputies ask that people avoid the area. Further updates and a complete report will be posted when the incident is resolved, according to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Deputy shot in standoff in Deltona by man barricaded in his car