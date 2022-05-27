Volusia County standoff leads to discovery of counterfeit bills

Deputies executing a search warrant following an hours-long standoff near Port Orange on Thursday found a “significant amount” of counterfeit money and printing equipment.

Deputies said the standoff began when a man facing eviction from his parent’s house pointed a gun at a Volusia deputy and then barricaded himself inside the home.

After negotiating with the man for several hours, a bomb robot forced open the front door and 56-year-old Curtis Lapiere Jr. surrendered to deputies just after 3 p.m.

Deputies said in addition to the fake money, they found a handgun, a rifle, shotgun shells, and several rounds of ammunition inside the house.

Lapiere was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and booked into the Volusia County Jail on no bond.

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating the counterfeit money.

