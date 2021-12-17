Volusia County suspect sought in decades-old rapes

A Volusia County man who violently raped seven women starting in 1988 has been identified and police need the public's help locating him, authorities said.

Leslie Renald Lagratta, believed to be 60 years old now, is wanted for the rape of four women in Volusia County and three women in Orlando. The rapes occurred between 1988 and 1998, said Orlando police Detective Michael Fields.

Fields was joined by Sheriff Mike Chitwood at a press conference on Thursday at the headquarters for the Orlando Police Department. Chitwood offered a $25,000 reward for information that would lead to the location and arrest of Lagratta.

"You are looking at a serial rapist, you are looking at a predator, you are looking at a guy who stole from these women," Chitwood said. "He stole their sense of self-being when he committed these horrible, horrible, acts and like the coward and the scumbag that he is, he's disappeared."

In Volusia County, Lagratta attacked and raped a woman in her apartment on Jan. 16, 1992. He raped a second woman on July 20, 1993. Lagratta is also the suspect believed to raped a 20-year-old woman on the beach on May 11, 1998, Chitwood said.

Investigators also believe Lagratta is linked to another rape in Daytona Beach, Chitwood said.

"Now we have to apprehend this guy," Chitwood said. "You don't have to do anything else, pick up the phone and let us know where he is at so we can work with OPD and bring this scumbag to justice. We owe it to these women."

Lagratta lived and worked in Volusia County but had a girlfriend in east Orlando where he first attacked and raped a woman in 1988, Fields said.

The first rape occurred on June 17, 1988 when a woman was sexually battered at knife point for 20 minutes, according to Fields.

A palm print breaks the case

Orlando police worked a second rape linked to Lagratta on July 30, 1988 and a third case on Feb. 16,1989, Fields said.

In one of the cases in 1988, a crime analyst lifted a palm print from a window where Lagratta broke into the woman's apartment. The palm print was useless in 1988 but in 2005, palm prints began to be used as investigative tools.

In 2018 when Fields started looking at these cold rape cases, the palm print was submitted for analysis and it identified Lagratta, Fields said.

But Lagratta was nowhere to be found, Fields said.

Orlando police learned that in 2010, Lagratta was found lurking near the window of woman's apartment in Volusia County. When deputies arrested him, he resisted violently, Fields said.

He was charged with resisting arrest with violence. When the case was resolved, Lagratta was required to give his DNA to authorities, Fields said.

"Part of the resolution of this case was to submit his DNA," Fields said.

'I need to leave town'

When Lagratta learned that he had to give his DNA for the FBI database, he took $22,000 out of his bank account and fled, Fields said.

"The last thing he told one of his relatives (a brother) is, 'the police are going to get my DNA, I need to leave town,'" Fields said. "I'm going to go to prison."

Lagratta has not been seen since 2010 and authorities believe he left Florida and possibly the country, Fields said.

U.S. Marshals have been looking for Lagratta for more than a year but have had no leads, Fields said.

Once Lagratta was identified by the palm print, Fields said Orlando police used investigative genetic genealogy to do DNA analysis of Lagratta's family and siblings. The tests eliminated them as suspects and confirmed Lagratta as the rape suspect, Fields said.

"We focused on his family's genetic genealogy to eliminate members of his family as suspects," Fields said.

