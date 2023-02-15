Volusia County teacher accused of inappropriate contact was ‘exonerated’ from previous accusations

Channel 9 is digging into prior allegations against a gym teacher now accused of having sexual contact with a minor.

Documents from the Daytona Beach Police Department detail two additional complaints from students during Arin Hankerd’s time at Mainland High School stemming from 2019 and 2020.

A spokesperson for the Volusia County School District told Channel 9 Tuesday that a full investigation was made, and Hankerd was “exonerated” from both incidents.

Two students reported being touched inappropriately by Hankerd. He is now accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student and is in jail with no bond.

Port Orange police said Hankerd both exposed himself on Instagram to the student and engaged in inappropriate sexual activity during the school day at Atlantic High School.

Officers said the girl’s parents contacted them after reading concerning entries in their daughter’s journal.

The district said Hankerd was not fired, he resigned voluntarily and the investigation into the allegations against him continues.

