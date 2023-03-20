Volusia County teens, 15 and 16, arrested with variety of drugs, handgun, deputies say

Volusia County deputies said they arrested two teenagers over the weekend who were found with a large amount of illegal drugs and a handgun.

Officials said they found a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old in a car around 11:15 p.m. Saturday on Conway Drive in Deltona with a surprising amount of contraband.

Deputies said they found a 9mm handgun with 15 rounds of ammunition in the magazine, a bag of psilocybin mushrooms, 17 THC concentrate trazodone pills, cartridges and vaporizers, 199 grams of marijuana several bags, jars and containers, $309 cash, a digital scale and other paraphernalia.

Officials said both teens were charged with possession of a weapon by a delinquent, possession of psilocybin, possession of THC concentrate, possession of a new legend drug without a prescription, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

Deputies said the 15-year-old was also charged with violation of probation.

Both were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice for processing, officials said.

