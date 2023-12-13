Volusia County woman strikes gold, wins $1M playing scratch-off game

A Daytona Beach woman is a millionaire after winning a $1 million prize playing the $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER scratch-game from the Florida Lottery.

Ottilie Goff claimed the $1 million prize after purchasing her ticket from the Publix, located at 2595 North Atlantic Avenue in Lakeland.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

The store that sold the winning ticket received a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $5 game features more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-off games made up 72% of ticket sales in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Since inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $18.39 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

