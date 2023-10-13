Volusia deputies arrest 3 Orange County teens after wild chase with speeds up to 113 mph

A 17-year-old led authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle that ended in Daytona Beach on Thursday night, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The chase started after Volusia County deputies got an alert from the Orange County Sheriff's Office around 8 p.m. The alert said to watch out for a stolen vehicle from an armed carjacking of a 59-year-old woman.

Authorities used technology to track the car in Deltona, and Orange County deputies spotted the vehicle at Epic Theaters. Volusia County deputies prepared for a traffic stop, but the driver took off and led authorities on a chase on eastbound I-4 that reached speeds of about 113 mph.

Volusia Sheriff's Office Sgt. Woell and Deputy Ingram pursued the vehicle. The chase ended after Daytona Beach police officers successfully used a stop stick on Beville Road and Ingram used a PIT maneuver to disable the car. No one was injured.

Authorities took everyone in the car, three 17-year-olds from Orlando, into custody and charged the driver with grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude and driving without a valid license, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities found a black semi-automatic firearm near the stolen car.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office will handle the carjacking charges.

Authorities took the teens to a hospital to make sure they weren't injured before taking them to the Volusia Family Resource Center.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia deputies, Daytona police capture teens in stolen car