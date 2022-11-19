Volusia deputies arrest two teens involved in recent DeLand shooting

Volusia County deputies have arrested two suspects involved in recent shootings in DeLand.

On Friday, deputies arrested Damarion “Taz” Mims and Elijah “Lala” Bruten in connection with shooting at an occupied vehicle on Oct. 29 in DeLand.

Read: FDLE issues missing child alert for Brevard County newborn

According to deputies, a 9 mm handgun was found under the driver’s seat of the vehicle that Bruten was driving.

Both suspects, 18, are currently being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Read: Cloudy skies and cool temperatures on Saturday, rain on its way

Law enforcement operations will continue in the Spring Hill area in cooperation with DeLand Police Department as investigations into several recent shootings remain active.

Bruten was charged with possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, possession of cannabis under 20 grams, and no driver’s license.

Read: Orlando International Airport expects busiest weekend of the year with holiday rush of travelers

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.