Volusia deputies investigate fatal shooting in Deltona, suspect in custody

A man was shot and killed in Deltona Sunday morning, authorities said, and the suspect was apprehended after a two-hour search that involved a helicopter and police dogs.

A resident at Newmark Drive called dispatchers to report that the suspect, Joseph McDonald, was in the neighborhood and deputies took him into custody at 1:15 p.m. at Newmark Drive and Copperfield Avenue.

Sources familiar with the incident said the shooting occurred at 11:03 a.m. at 2789 Courtland Blvd.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known Sunday.

Paramedics transporting the victim to the hospital said the man in his 20s was shot twice in the torso and once in the arm. They said he had no pulse and called a trauma alert on the victim.

Investigators at the scene later relayed to dispatchers that the victim was pronounced dead at 12:05 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia deputies catch suspect in fatal Deltona shooting