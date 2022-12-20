Volusia deputies investigating armed robbery of gas station near Ormond Beach

Volusia sheriff's investigators are looking for information on the suspect, pictured in this surveillance camera still, who they say held up a clerk at a Chevron gas station Monday night.

Volusia sheriff's investigators are looking for information following an armed robbery in the Ormond Beach area, according to a news release.

The handgun-brandishing suspect, whose face was covered with a bandana, entered the Chevron gas station at 1716 Ocean Shore Blvd. shortly after 9:45 p.m. Monday and demanded money from the clerk, the news release stated. The suspect, who wore dark clothing and gloves, left after the suspect complied.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-323-0151 or by emailing the investigator at dmcintosh@vcso.us.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia sheriff's deputies investigating armed robbery near Ormond Beach