Volusia: Deputies issue warrant for man who leaves boat abandoned on the beach

The Volusia County Sheriffs Office has issued a warrant that extends nationwide for the arrest of a man accused of losing control of his boat, letting it wash up at Bethune Beach and skipping town.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the suspect, Michael John Grimes, contacted the Coast Guard in November and said he was stuck in a storm and was washing ashore.

Grimes then ordered an Uber, left the boat on the beach, and called a removal company who quoted him $15,000.

“The next day he checked out his hotel. He’s staying at the Mariott in New Smyrna, not to be heard from or seen again,” said Chitwood.

Grimes was captured on hotel surveillance and is now facing a charge of litter of 500 pounds.

It’s a method the sheriff’s office has never used before but one Chitwood takes personally.

“I am gonna refer to him as ‘grimey - Grimey the environmental terrorist, thinks it’s ok to dump your sh** on our beach and then tell the taxpayers of Volusia County you figure it,” said Chitwood.

Investigators have been in touch with Grimes wife, who has been trying to locate so she can serve him civil papers.

Once he’s found, he will have the option to sign over the boat’s title.

If he refuses, the sheriff’s office will request a forfeiture against him, which could be a long process.

“We can’t just turn around and tow it. It costs a lot of money and there is a legal process you have to go through. But the first step is we are going after ‘grimey,’” said Chitwood.

