Volusia deputies seek information in shooting death of 50-year-old man in DeLand

Deputies are seeking potential witnesses who may have information about the shooting death of a 50-year-old DeLand man Saturday night, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a 911 call around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. The caller found the victim unconscious in the front yard of 808 S. Massachusetts Ave. in DeLand.

The victim, Hector Hernandez Pasquale, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect is in custody at this time, according to a sheriff's office social media post. Detectives are actively investigating and pursuing potential leads.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 386-248-1777, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS, or submit a tip via the P3 Tips app.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: DeLand, Florida man found shot to death in front yard, police seek help