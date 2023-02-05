Volusia deputy shoots, injures knife-wielding man near New Smyrna Beach

A Volusia County sheriff's deputy shot and injured a man armed with knives who officials said advanced toward him Sunday afternoon near New Smyrna Beach.

The deputy was responding to a call about a knife-wielding man threatening people at 3946 Lakeshore Drive near New Smyrna Beach, the sheriff's office posted on Twitter.

Volusia County dispatchers said the incident was reported at 1:04 p.m.

The man suffered a gunshot wound and was stabilized and transported to a hospital for treatment, investigators said.

No deputies or bystanders were injured in the incident, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing, officials said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida deputy shoots, injures armed man near New Smyrna Beach