Volusia domestic-violence shelter hosts town hall, skirts allegations against senator

Volusia County's only certified domestic violence shelter, beset with problems including an exodus of employees following the resignation of its CEO last month, hosted a town hall Tuesday which underscored the life-and-death nature of the services it provides.

Stephanie Dixon, whose daughter died in a high-profile, domestic-violence murder in Orlando in 2016, said at the town hall she missed signs − signs she now advocates for others to learn.

After Sade Dixon, Stephanie's daughter, met Markeith Loyd, she withdrew. The 24-year-old "social butterfly" stopped posting as much on social media. She told her mom to get a gun. Pregnant with two children and on her way to a real-estate career, Sade broke up with Loyd and moved home. Meanwhile, he drove up and down the family's Orlando street before confronting her outside the home on Dec. 13, 2016.

Loyd killed Sade Dixon, and shot her brother, Ronald Stewart, who was critically injured. He fired shots at Stephanie Dixon, too, but missed. While on the run, Loyd later killed Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton before finally being arrested and convicted in both murders. He's on Death Row.

"So for me to be burying my child and raising her kids, it's a hard situation," Dixon said. "I should be traveling right now, taking my vacations, but I have to be a mom again."

The issue of domestic violence continues to bedevil the judicial system.

Seven people died as a result of violence at home in 2022, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said at the event. And his Orange County counterpart, Sheriff John Mina, said the number there was 12.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza, who was not at the town hall, told The News-Journal he has consistently seen domestic violence account for about 25% of homicides in the 7th Circuit during his 15-year tenure. This year, he asked for and received funding to hire four additional prosecutors he will dedicate solely to domestic violence cases.

Lisa Alexander, executive director of Stand Up Survivor Inc., an Orlando nonprofit that helps domestic violence survivors, told the town hall audience even when the consequences aren't fatal, they reach far and wide.

“Domestic violence may start at home. but it spills out into every area of life," Alexander said. "And so we always try to do our best to educate, from churches to schools to businesses to organizations, because what happens is the idea that it could never happen here. That’s just a false narrative.”

Board president addresses shelter 'mismanagement'

Carmen Ruiz, the Beacon Center's board president, addressed problems at the shelter, which she said has had "major changes" in leadership in the last month.

"This is the very real reality: We are facing major internal challenges and we are learning more every day about organizational issues, mismanagement, violations and discrepancies. That’s the truth," Ruiz said.

"This is going to be a process. And it’s not going to be a quick fix," she said. "But we are in the gathering and the development phase and we’ll be updating the community as we move forward."

The nearly two-hour town hall involved lots of questions from Ruiz, event sponsors and the audience, but those were filtered and read by Beacon Center staff. When one man attempted to ask a question, he was made to sit down.

Ruiz urged the community to show financial support for the center and announced a Day of Unity breakfast event on Oct. 30. Chitwood announced the Volusia County Sheriff's Office would be a $5,000 sponsor.

Ruiz hasn't detailed mismanagement and violations, while Florida Department of Children and Families officials have not responded to News-Journal inquiries about what, if anything, they are reviewing.

Longtime CEO Angie Pye, who resigned on Aug. 30, and former board members have defended her leadership, saying the shelter has financial problems and the building is old and in need of repairs, but many shelters across the state face similar challenges.

Ex-CEO: Senator banned from shelter, made false allegations

Present at the town hall sitting front and center, was Florida Sen. Tom Wright, R-New Smyrna Beach. He was seen on video placing his hand on the shelter's then-interim CEO, Jessica Rivers, during an angry confrontation outside the Beacon Center on Sept. 2. Wright walked away, then returned, jawing at Rivers, who said she was attempting to keep him from stepping onto a bus of survivors, whose identities she was legally bound to protect.

Wright was trespassed from the shelter that day, but only after going through with a tour of the building with officials from the Department of Children and Families.

Wright has made "very serious allegations regarding the living conditions and financial management" at the shelter which are under review, according to a statement by Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo.

In her statement, Passidomo failed to address other serious allegations involving the shelter. So, too, did everyone at the town hall. Wright later posed for photos with the panelists and shook hands with attendees.

Wright had supported the shelter as a donor and volunteer prior to his 2018 election but was banned by Pye from the center after she witnessed him acting flirtatiously with a survivor who had returned from an evacuation during a hurricane several years ago. Another former shelter resident told The News-Journal that he had flirted with her during that evacuation, too, including offering her a trip to Las Vegas.

After banning him, Wright made untrue allegations against the Beacon Center for years, Pye said. She said he gained the ear of Ruiz starting in June, leading to Pye's resignation.

Wright has not addressed Pye's allegations and told Daytona Beach police he thought he was in the right during the Sept. 2 confrontation.

Pye wrote in a text Tuesday: "I'm super-disturbed he is still connected and assessing Beacon Center and the board president would just ignore his assault of an employee."

Another shelter advocate resigns

One of the shelter's most immediate problems is an exodus of employees. In addition to Pye, the interim CEO who confronted Wright, Jessica Rivers, was demoted the following day and later resigned. And there have been others, the latest being Cheri Brant, who worked as an advocate.

Brant said she arrived at the shelter five years ago as a survivor.

Her experience changed her life, she said, and she started volunteering at the Beacon Center. Pye offered her a job, first working in maintenance and later as an advocate/peer support counselor.

Domestic Violence Shelter Turmoil: Florida Democrats seek investigation into Sen. Tom Wright's involvement with Beacon Center

"Angie gave me a chance," she said.

When she left, things soured for Brant, she said. An employee who she did not name started screaming at her, triggering anxiety and panic attacks she developed when she was being abused. Also, Brant said she worked more than 21 hours of overtime and was not compensated.

"All of the circumstances surrounding the Board of Directors, Sen. Tom Wright and the assault on our interim CEO have been causing me such panic and anxiety that it has been incredibly difficult for me to function," Brant wrote in her resignation letter. "The bullying and harassment in the workplace that has erupted has now made it impossible!"

Sept. 2 incident: Senator angrily confronts domestic violence worker after shelter leadership resignations

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Mother of domestic-violence victim speaks at Beacon Center town hall