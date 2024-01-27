James Lucas’ from Volusia County Fire Rescue uses a drip torch in a prescribed burn during the Southern Area Engine Academy on Tuesday, Jan.23, 2024.

Volusia County Fire Rescue hosted multiple agencies last week at the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Camp in Barberville for training on how to battle wildfires.

As part of the Southern Area Engine Academy, 36 firefighters from across the state and the U.S. took part in the training, including battling live controlled wildfires.

"Every day has certain things that we do for the day,” said Volusia County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Scott Smoak.

Thursday was a live fire day with participants running through scenarios of what they learned during the week.

Lieutenant Jason Powell from Flagler County Fire uses a stubby (firestarter) which is used by hand to help prescribed burn during further distances they can’t get to during the Southern Area Engine Academy on Tuesday, Jan.23, 2024.

"I love everything about the Southern Area Engine Academy,” said Flagler County Fire Rescue Lieutenant Jason Powell. "You get to put your hands on stuff you normally do not get to. We are structured firefighters, so when we get cross-trained here, you get to enjoy every aspect of it."

Other agencies involved in the academy included Flagler County Fire Rescue, Brevard County Fire Rescue, Florida Forest Services, Orange City Fire Department and the St. Johns River Water Management District.

Volusia County Fire Fighter James Lucas (left), Volusia County Fire Lieutenant Kristi Campbell (middle) and Volusia Firefighter Matt Slifkin instruct Firefighter James Lucas where to go next during his training at the Southern Area Engine Academy on Tuesday, Jan.23, 2024.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia firefighters offer training on battling wildfires