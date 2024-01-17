Volusia, Flagler residents wake up to near 32-degree temperatures, with more cold ahead

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite image of the Gulf of Mexico and Florida, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties woke up to an expected near-freezing cold morning, with the temperature very close to 32 degrees.

And the cold is not over yet, according to forecasters, as another front is supposed to dip temperatures to similar lows.

“We saw 33 to 34 wind chill values for the Daytona Beach area,” said Melissa Watson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

“We had a cold front move in through and then we had the cool dry air filtering into the area, so that allowed temperatures overnight to drop,” Watson said.

While temperatures have definitely been the coldest seen in the area so far this year, they are nowhere close to Daytona’s all-time January record set in 1985: a low of 15 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, Flagler County residents, especially those in inland areas, saw temperatures actually drop to 32 degrees Wednesday morning.

Shelter opens to protect vulnerable residents from cold

In Volusia County, The Neighborhood Center's The Bridge, located at 421 S. Palmetto Ave., DeLand, opened to offer refuge from the cold.

Waylan Niece, the Neighborhood Center’s chief operating officer, wrote Wednesday morning in an email to The News-Journal that the shelter received “an additional 36 individuals” last night.

“Everyone who came to us was sheltered,” he wrote, adding that the night went well without any incidents. “There are typically no incidents as we have established relationship with many of our clients and there is a mutual respect between our agency and the clients.”

Those at the shelter received snacks in the evening and breakfast this morning.

“Being we will be open for five days, we are also allowing clients to remain inside during the day, and they can receive other services such as laundry, haircuts, clothing, snacks, showers and more,” he added.

He called the collaboration with Volusia County and DeLand “amazing” over the years.

“Not only are they responsive and communicative when needed, they supply the cots, pillows and blankets for our (cold weather shelter). We are grateful for our partnership with the County of Volusia and the City of DeLand,” he wrote.

Flagler County also opened its cold-weather shelter, the Sheltering Tree on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at the Rock Transformation Center (formerly Church on the Rock).

The cold is not over, forecaster says

The main reason why area shelters are staying open for the next few days is because there is more cold weather on the way.

While lows are expected to rise to the mid-50s with highs in the 70s on Thursday, the forecast is calling for another dip after that, Watson said.

“On Friday, we have another cold front that’s supposed to come through,” she said. “While the highs on Friday will still be in the low 70s, that night, into Saturday morning, temperatures are going to dip again into the upper 30s low 40s.”

Lows during the day on Saturday will be in the lower 50s, Watson added.

She said rain chances will start to increase tomorrow as the Friday front moves in, with about 20% on Thursday night.

A small craft wind advisory is in effect for Volusia County as well as a moderate risk of rip current at the beaches, which are expected to continue into the weekend as winds increase with the front’s arrival.

Temperatures and rain chances are also expected for Flagler County over the next few days, according to the forecast.

For residents who use space heaters in their homes during cold weather, Watson said they should be careful about how to use them in order to avoid causing fires.

Some of the advice she shared includes:

Place the heater on a hard, level, non-flammable surface.

Plug the heater directing into the outlet and not in an extension cord, which could create a fire hazard.

Keep heater away from flammable materials.

Never leave the space heater on in a room while you sleep.

For information about The Neighborhood’s Center, call 386-734-8120. For The Sheltering Tree in Flagler County, call 386-437-3258.

