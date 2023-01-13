Volusia fugitive on grand theft charges around state caught trying to shoplift, deputies say

A Volusia County fugitive wanted in several counties for grand theft was arrested after shoplifting in Flagler County.

On Tuesday, Flagler deputies arrested Tracy Curley, of Edgewater, for trying to shoplift more than $1,100 of merchandise, according to a press release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a Palm Coast business for a shoplifting in progress after deputies said Curley picked up merchandise and placed it into plastic shopping bags. A loss prevention officer confronted Curley as she was trying to leave the store. She ran away from the officer and drove away in her vehicle, leaving the items behind.

The 39-year-old admitted to trying to steal the items when deputies located her at an intersection and conducted a traffic stop. She said she was planning to sell the items online.

When deputies investigated further, they discovered she was a fugitive with warrants in Broward and Orange Counties on charges of grand theft, according to the press release.

“This woman has made a career out of stealing from businesses and then selling the merchandise online,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “Thank you to the loss prevention employees of the store who saw something and said something!”

Curley has an extensive criminal history, including 21 felony charges and five convictions.

Deputies transported her to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and she was later released after posting a $7,000 bond.