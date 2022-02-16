Volusia to institute some of Florida's highest fees for those incarcerated in Daytona jail

A file photo of a person incarcerated in an Ohio jail.

DELAND — Volusia County will charge people incarcerated in its jail some of the highest booking fees and daily subsistence fees in the state after a vote by the Volusia County Council on Tuesday.

The $30 booking fees and $5 a day for "subsistence" will be withdrawn automatically from an inmate's trust account — the "Honey Bun fund," as Corrections Director Mark Flowers called it.

"I'm going to be honest with you Miss Girtman," Flowers said, addressing the lone councilwoman to fight the new policy. "There are a few that are indigent, but they don't hesitate to get their Honey Bun funds from their mamas and their grandmas and their five and six girlfriends."

The policy will apply to everyone incarcerated in the Volusia County Branch Jail in Daytona Beach.

Jails in Florida house people awaiting trial, as well as those found guilty and sentenced to less than a year of incarceration. State prisons, on the other hand, house people found guilty of more serious crimes. Some people in the county jail are awaiting transfer to federal or state facilities.

Vice-Chair Barb Girtman, who noted a person is considered "innocent until proven guilty" in the U.S., grilled the corrections director and legal staff about the policies, voting no against every measure discussed Tuesday.

"I'm really concerned with inmates leaving with another burden when they're already sometimes challenged with getting what they need," Girtman said. "I don't want to put another ball and chain around their ankle when they come out."

Volusia County Branch Jail in Daytona Beach.

Daytona Beach defense attorney James Crock told The News-Journal last week that this policy would lead more innocent people to take plea deals.

"There isn’t a day that goes by where somebody isn’t presented with an offer: 'You can sit in jail and wait to go to trial or you can make it easy and take a plea,'" he said.

He said going to jail turns your life upside down.

"Essentially it’s a nightmare. Nobody plans to being arrested. You get thrown into jail and your mind is in utter chaos. You risk losing your job and your financial income. You’re running around trying to quickly raise capital to bond out. You’re running around trying to see if you can hire a lawyer," Crock laid out. "Now they’re adding on an additional fee for the privilege of sitting in jail?"

Several councilmembers asked what happens if someone's charges are dropped or they're acquitted.

Assistant County Attorney Chris Ryan said the state of Florida has laid out a process in which a person can fill out a form and submit it to the Justice Administration Commission to get reimbursed for all fees.

"To me, this makes sense," Councilman Danny Robins said. "I think it's more than reasonable."

Councilwoman Heather Post said she worried about the ripple effect on impoverished individuals and asked Flowers how they would measure the effect on the community.

Flowers said he didn't think monitoring recidivism rates was the answer.

"As a taxpayer, I'd love to see that we collected a million dollars. Now I don't have to pay a million dollars in my tax dollars to feed inmates who went out and broke the law. Whether innocent or guilty, we still fed them, still clothed them," Flowers said.

How will jail subsistence fees work in Volusia County?

The Corrections Division predict to collect somewhere in the range of $200,000 from booking fees and $1 million from subsistence fees. That's if 35% of those incarcerated pay.

"We know that 100% of inmates are not going to pay. We just know that," Flowers said.

Flowers had requested $20 booking fees and $5 daily subsistence fees, but Councilman Fred Lowry motioned to up the booking fee to $30 and all but Girtman voted yes. By the county's analysis, this puts them at the upper limit in both categories.

"(The) Florida Sheriff's (Association) is saying don't exceed $5 a day for subsistence," Flowers told the council.

He said the fees will go towards the cost of food, clothes and housing. The jail reports each meal costs an average of $1.03, adding up to $3.09 per day.

Inmates' trust accounts are filed with money people had on them when they were jailed, and family and friends can make deposits. The money is used to pay medical expenses and to buy goods in the commissary.

"Upon an inmate’s initial intake items such as a toothbrush, toothpaste, soap and razor will be supplied. Other accessory items such as drinks, deodorant, shampoo and snacks must be purchased through the jail commissary," jail procedure states.

Ryan said everyone will be charged, regardless of their ability to pay.

Those performing work for the jail (which is unpaid) will be exempt and certain tax exempt income, such as Social Security, is protected by law.

"If someone doesn't have any funding, if their account is empty, we continue to provide them the same services," Ryan emphasized. "They still get the same food, the same sanitary services. We just run up a red ledger in case the day comes where they do get a payment in that account."

If someone returned to jail within three years, they would continue withdrawing any owed money from their account.

Ryan said they wouldn't be pursuing collections for any lingering debts "at this time," but said they have the right to.

Flowers said he heard from other jails around the state that the new charges, which will be implemented after the start of the fiscal year in October, came as a shock to the incarcerated population.

"Now it's just day-to-day business," he said.

Flowers said they'd try to get the word out between now and October.

"I'd love it greatly if our crime rate went down 50% based on that, but I don't think it's going to happen," Flowers said.

Incarceration costs can be used as leverage in lawsuits

Also on Tuesday, the council voted 5-2 to set a policy that it will countersue anyone who sues the county to collect $50 per day for "costs of incarceration," regardless whether the lawsuit was related to their incarceration or not.

Girtman and Post voted no.

Post said she thought when the county is liable in a car wreck, for example, it seemed wrong to pursue the debt even as a negotiation tactic.

"I just have an issue with that," she said.

Deputy County Attorney Kevin Bledsoe called it a "helpful tool" for defending against litigation.

"I think it can be expected to result in less lawsuits against the county, more lawsuits against the county being dismissed without any payment, more favorable settlements when that's appropriate, and in the event of an adverse verdict, it would allow us to recoup expenses paid by the taxpayers," Bledsoe said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia County adds subsistence, booking fees for Daytona jail inmates