Volusia man, 56, found shot dead near West Palm Beach intersection

WEST PALM BEACH — A 56-year-old Volusia County man was found shot to death Sunday morning near an intersection on the city's western limits, police said.

West Palm Beach Police spokesman Mike Jachles said police received a call at 7:15 a.m. Sunday from a driver passing 45th Street and Jog Road, near the Preserve at Ironhorse and Florida's Turnpike, to say there was a body lying near the road.

"It's kind of a rural area. It doesn't appear that the man was killed there. He was dumped," Jachles said Sunday evening. Police investigators determined that the man had been shot, but did not say where on his body or how many shots he sustained, Jachles said.

The man was identified as William Tempesta of Deltona, he said. He was described as white, 5-foot-10, weighing 190 pounds, with salt-and-pepper hair and a beard. He was wearing blue jeans and a black-and-gray T-shirt, Jachles said, and was carrying a set of car keys.

"It does not appear he had been dead a long time," he said.

Tempesta's family was notified Sunday afternoon about his death, and waived their Marsy's Law exemption so that the public could help discover what happened to him, he said.

"We are trying to determine whether he had any ties to South Florida," Jachles said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-458-TIPS. A cash reward of up to $3,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

