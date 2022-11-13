Volusia man accused of attacking his mother while high on drugs, deputies say

A man is facing charges after Volusia County deputies said he attacked his mother while high on drugs.

Deputies said Dillon Hart had a bad reaction to heroin and hit his mother with a box fan on North Halifax Avenue in Ormond Beach on Saturday morning.

Investigators said the victim protected herself by cutting her son’s arm with a pocketknife.

He was seriously hurt and had to be taken to the hospital.

