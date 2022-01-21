Deltona man charged after 4 people found frozen to death near U.S.-Canada border

A Deltona man was charged with human smuggling after four people, including a child, were found dead in Canada.

The victims may have all members of the same family.

Steven Shand was in a van driving a mile south of the border when Border Patrol agents pulled him over.

Homeland Security, assisting border officials, noticed two other people inside the van during the stop.

Agents discovered they were undocumented.

Officials spotted five additional undocumented people walking in the freezing cold a short distance away from where Shand was arrested, according to WESH.

They told Border Patrol someone was supposed to pick them up after they crossed the border, WESH reported.

They also told officials a family of four was with them before they got separated.

