Deltona man charged after 4 people found frozen to death near U.S.-Canada border

Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
·1 min read

A Deltona man was charged with human smuggling after four people, including a child, were found dead in Canada.

The victims may have all members of the same family.

Steven Shand was in a van driving a mile south of the border when Border Patrol agents pulled him over.

Homeland Security, assisting border officials, noticed two other people inside the van during the stop.

Agents discovered they were undocumented.

Officials spotted five additional undocumented people walking in the freezing cold a short distance away from where Shand was arrested, according to WESH.

They told Border Patrol someone was supposed to pick them up after they crossed the border, WESH reported.

They also told officials a family of four was with them before they got separated.

Read the full report on wesh.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Booster vaccine programme to be extended to persons aged 12 to 17 in Singapore

    From early next month, the booster vaccination programme will be extended to those aged 12 to 17 years old, the multi-ministerial taskforce on COVID-19 said on Friday (21 January).

  • Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border

    A Florida man was charged Thursday with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found in Canada near the U.S. border in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard. The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota said Steve Shand, 47, has been charged with human smuggling after seven Indian nationals were found in the U.S. and the discovery of the bodies. Court documents filed Wednesday in support of Shand’s arrest allege one of the people spent a significant amount of money to come to Canada with a fraudulent student visa.

  • Accused Bronx cop shooter is rising 16-year-old hip hop drill star C Blu, friend of suspected killer rapper Kay Flock

    NEW YORK — A 16-year-old Bronx boy accused of shooting a cop during a struggle over the teen’s stolen gun is the rising rap star C Blu — and a close associate of Kay Flock, the popular hip-hop artist recently arrested for murder, the New York Daily News has learned. Camrin Williams, known as C Blu in the Bronx drill rap scene, has multiple hit songs on YouTube, some with more than 1 million ...

  • Sales of Existing U.S. Homes Drop for First Time in Four Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Depressed housing inventory curbed U.S. sales of previously owned homes at the end of the strongest year since 2006, and a recent spike in mortgage rates risks a further tempering of purchases.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesOmicron Is a Bigger Risk for the

  • Existing-Home Sales Fell in December. Why They Could Drop Further.

    Sales of existing homes came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.18 million in December, down from an upwardly revised November rate of 6.48 million. Consensus estimates gathered by FactSet had called for a seasonally adjusted annual rate of about 6.4 million. Existing-home sales totaled 6.12 million last year, an 8.5% increase from 2020 and the most active year for sales since 2006.

  • Man attacks friend with metal stick after ‘stealing his Roku,’ Georgia cops say

    The supposed attacker also was said to have sent threatening messages to the victim.

  • Biden plans new effort to retain international science and tech students

    The Biden administration plans to unveil new steps on Friday to retain international students who specialize in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), as part of its effort to counter China, officials said. The measures will allow specialists in STEM fields to use cultural-exchange visas to stay for up to 3 years of training. "Other countries, most notably China, are using STEM talent to try to supplant the United States as the world's foremost scientific and technological innovator," one of the officials told reporters.

  • Norwalk elections official charged with murder after deadly shooting

    A Norwalk woman faces a murder charge after she fatally shot her neighbor Thursday, police said. Ellen Wink, 61, of 18 Nelson Ave., was arrested at the scene and is in custody on $1 million bail, they said. Wink is a deputy registrar of voters in Norwalk. Police identified the victim as Kurt Lametta, 54, of 16 Nelson Ave. According to police, officers were called to Lametta’s home about 11:50 ...

  • UN chief: World worse now due to COVID, climate, conflict

    As he starts his second term as U.N. secretary-general, Antonio Guterres said Thursday the world is worse in many ways than it was five years ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis and geopolitical tensions that have sparked conflicts everywhere — but unlike U.S. President Joe Biden he thinks Russia will not invade Ukraine. Guterres said in an interview with The Associated Press that the appeal for peace he issued on his first day in the U.N.’s top job on Jan. 1, 2017 and his priorities in his first term of trying to prevent conflicts and tackle global inequalities, the COVID-19 crisis and a warming planet haven’t changed. “The secretary-general of the U.N. has no power,” Guterres said.

  • WHO advisory panel recommends extending use of Pfizer vaccine to 5-11 year olds

    The recommendation comes after the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunisation held a meeting on Wednesday to evaluate the companies' vaccine. The vaccine is currently recommended for use in people aged 12 years and above. The recommended dosage for the younger population is 10 micrograms instead of 30 micrograms offered to those 12 years and older.

  • Why Americans should care about Russian aggression against Ukraine

    President Biden needs to go to United Nations to rally the will to stop Putin, says retired Gen. Wesley Clark, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander

  • Racist New York Couple From Viral Train Incident Are Arrested... and Fired

    via TwitterA man and woman in New York have been both fired and arrested for verbally assaulting a family on a train in an incident that police have determined to be a hate crime.The Daily Voice reported that Justin Likerman and Kristin Digesaro, of Long Island, turned themselves in on Wednesday. They have been charged with aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority said the charges were brought in conjunction with the Manhattan Distri

  • Sleeping woman wakes up to man touching her on United flight, feds say. ‘Get away’

    It happened on a United Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Virginia.

  • Vancouver police seek witnesses to ‘disturbing attack’ on young Asian woman

    Police in Vancouver, Canada, are seeking the public’s help to identify a man involved in an “unprovoked and random” attack on a young Asian woman on New Year’s Eve. Surveillance footage released by the Vancouver Police Department shows the 22-year-old woman strolling outside of Hotel Georgia on West Georgia Street when the man walking in the opposite direction grabs her at around 3:30 p.m. Tania Visintin told the Vancouver Sun.

  • Charlotte woman used a steel rod to save her friend. Now, a rapist is going to jail.

    Exclusive: Even after Jordan Douglas fired his gun to scare her off, she charged him. “She thought she was going to die. I knew I couldn’t run.”

  • 26-year-old woman vanished in December, Montana cops say. Now remains have been found

    The woman was reported missing on New Year’s Eve; she was last seen 10 days earlier, police said.

  • KC Chiefs’ Willie Gay Jr. arrested Wednesday night for alleged damage of property

    Second-year Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park. The Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday at Arrowhead.

  • Man shoots person who stole his SUV on Key Peninsula, deputies say

    A 70-year-old man located his stolen SUV near Wauna on Key Peninsula and shot at the man driving it, deputies said.

  • Cold case divers find missing woman's car — and 2 other vehicles

    Divers located a car matching the description of a vehicle belonging to a woman who went missing in Texas in 2017.

  • Houston police seek suspects responsible for robbery at intersection

    The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s help to identify the suspects involved in a robbery by force that occurred around 2:15 p.m. on September 18, 2021, in the 1800 block of Broadway. Police say the woman had visited a bank in the 1100 block of Southmore before the robbery. (Video: Houston Police Department Robbery Division)