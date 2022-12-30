Volusia man charged in armed robbery of Mobil gas station in Palm Coast

A 21-year-old Volusia County man has been arrested on charges of armed robbery of a Mobil gas station in Palm Coast, according to a press release from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Police said Collin Calvert entered the gas station, located at 295 Pine Lakes Parkway, around 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 19 with an AR-15 rifle and demanded all of the cash from the register before fleeing with the money. He is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $250,000 bond.

According to the release, the FCSO's Major Case Unit responded to the scene and continued working the case through the Christmas holiday, gathering forensic evidence and releasing surveillance footage to the public seeking additional information.

Detectives expanded their investigation to Volusia County after learning a resident there reported a missing AR-15. The suspect was identified with help from the Port Orange Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Calvert was arrested on Dec. 29 on unrelated charges and transported to the Port Orange Police Department, where detectives observed that the home screen photo on his cellphone was a screenshot of a news story about the Dec. 19 gas station robbery.

Upon interrogation, authorities determined Calvert had sold the rifle and other firearms stolen from a Volusia County business, and they obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Calvert faces charges in Volusia County in addition to armed robbery charge in Flagler County, and will be extradited to Flagler County "in the near future." He has no prior criminal history in Flagler County.

“FCSO’s Major Case Unit worked tirelessly to solve this case and arrest this suspect,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in the release. “Thank you to the anonymous tipsters who led our detectives to the Volusia County area to search for this suspect, and a special thank you to all of the agencies that assisted and helped us quickly solve this case in less than two weeks. Criminals should be aware that in our area we work together to solve cases and arrest offenders no matter where they are.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia man charged in Palm Coast Mobil gas station armed robbery