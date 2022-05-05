Volusia Man convicted in 1973 murder for hire arrested again in New Smyrna Beach

A Volusia County man who was sentenced to prison in connection with a murder for hire was arrested again after deputies said he slashed another man inside a New Smryna Beach Walmart Tuesday.

Deputies said Michael J. Brown of Samsula and another man got into an argument over a parking space outside the Walmart on S.R. 44.

Deputies said Brown followed the man into the store and during the argument, Brown pulled out a pocket knife and tried to slash the man’s neck, but he was able to block the knife with his hand.

Investigators said Brown then left the store, but not before the victim was able to record a video of Brown’s motorcycle and license plate.

New Smyrna Beach police, along with a Volusia County deputy, were able to track down Brown to his home in Samsula where he was placed under arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brown had served time in prison for the murder of a 77-year-old retired school teacher, Vivan Oyler, in 1973.

Brown, who was 18 at the time of the murder, was sentenced to life in prison, but became eligible for parole after serving 25 years, and was released from Florida State Prison in 2010.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said given the suspect’s history, he cannot understand how Brown could post the $7,500 bond and be back on the streets.

“He stabs a guy, slashes a guy over a parking space so if this guy is not an animal or a predator, I don’t know what is,” Chitwood said.

After being contacted by Eyewitness News Brown left a voicemail saying he cannot discuss the case and that while he has not spoken to the Chitwood he would like the opportunity to sit down and talk to the Sheriff.

